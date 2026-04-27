HSI closes shy of 26,000 points, SMIC surges 6pc

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, failing to hold above 26,000 points.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,925, with a full-day turnover at HK$251.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.77 percent to 4,939.

Chipmaker SMIC (0981) surged 6.14 percent amid a global chip rally, marking the best performer among blue chips, followed by Sunny Optical Technology's (2382) 4.96 percent growth.

Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dragged down the market, falling 3 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.16 percent to 4,086 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index advanced by 0.37 percent to 14,995 points.