logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI closes shy of 26,000 points, SMIC surges 6pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, failing to hold above 26,000 points.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,925, with a full-day turnover at HK$251.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.77 percent to 4,939.

Chipmaker SMIC (0981) surged 6.14 percent amid a global chip rally, marking the best performer among blue chips, followed by Sunny Optical Technology's (2382) 4.96 percent growth.

Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dragged down the market, falling 3 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.16 percent to 4,086 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index advanced by 0.37 percent to 14,995 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese battery maker CATL launches US$5 billion Hong Kong share offering, term sheet shows
FINANCE
Just now
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index back to 26,000 points by noon
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Cofoe Medical Technology kicks off $1.06 bln IPO
FINANCE
6 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on fresh hopes of US-Iran talks
FINANCE
24-04-2026 21:43 HKT
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index closes shy of 26,000 points
FINANCE
24-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Global billionaire population to rise 25pc over next five years, led by Asia Pacific
FINANCE
24-04-2026 14:38 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
FINANCE
24-04-2026 12:06 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks open lower on Friday
FINANCE
24-04-2026 09:58 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.