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FINANCE

Pop Mart to launch limited edition Labubu-themed refrigerators, 999 units world wide

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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People visit a Pop Mart shop that sells "blind box" products at a mall in Singapore on February 13, 2026. AFP
People visit a Pop Mart shop that sells "blind box" products at a mall in Singapore on February 13, 2026. AFP

Pop Mart International (9992) will release a limited edition Labubu-themed "The Monsters" refrigerators on April 30 at 10 pm, priced at 5,999 yuan(HK$6,875.73), signaling its expansion into home appliances.

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"The Monsters" includes two models, "Home" and "House of the Monsters," with each limited to 999 units worldwide. Every refrigerator has a unique serial number.

Produced under an OEM model in partnership with Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings, the product line also includes coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, etc. 

Wang Ning, founder and chief executive of Pop Mart, said the company plans to expand its intellectual property beyond toys into fashion, theme parks and films, aiming to build a broader lifestyle ecosystem.

Pop Market Labubu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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