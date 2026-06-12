China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations

China's new yuan loans rose to 520 billion yuan (HK$602.6 billion) in May, recovering from a 10 billion yuan contraction in April but missing analysts' forecast, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the People's Bank of China.

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Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new yuan loans in May would stand at 550 billion yuan, compared with 620 billion yuan a year earlier.

The PBOC does not provide monthly breakdowns. Reuters calculated the May figure based on the bank's January-May data released on Friday, compared with the January-April figure.

Reuters