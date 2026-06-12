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FINANCE

China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS

China's new yuan loans rose to 520 billion yuan (HK$602.6 billion) in May, recovering from a 10 billion yuan contraction in April but missing analysts' forecast, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the People's Bank of China.

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Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new yuan loans in May would stand at 550 billion yuan, compared with 620 billion yuan a year earlier.

The PBOC does not provide monthly breakdowns. Reuters calculated the May figure based on the bank's January-May data released on Friday, compared with the January-April figure.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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