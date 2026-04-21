Wall Street opens higher as AI optimism, earnings counter Middle East concerns

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as renewed artificial intelligence optimism and strong corporate earnings bolstered markets battered by constant back-and-forth over the resolution of the Middle East conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245.8 points, or 0.50 percent, at the open to 49,688.37. The S&P 500 rose 13.5 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 7,122.64​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.9 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,465.339.



Reuters