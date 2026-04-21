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FINANCE

Wall Street opens higher as AI optimism, earnings counter Middle East concerns

FINANCE
36 mins ago
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Reuters
Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as renewed artificial intelligence optimism and strong corporate earnings bolstered markets battered by constant back-and-forth over the resolution of the Middle East conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245.8 points, or 0.50 percent, at the open to 49,688.37. The S&P 500 rose 13.5 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 7,122.64​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.9 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,465.339.


Reuters

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