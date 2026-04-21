Wall Street opens higher as AI optimism, earnings counter Middle East concerns

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Wall St opens muted as US-Iran tensions escalate
20-04-2026 21:34 HKT
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises 200 points on Monday
20-04-2026 16:59 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises over 200 points at noon on Monday
20-04-2026 12:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises over 77 points in early trading on Monday
20-04-2026 10:03 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
10-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon
10-04-2026 12:31 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism
10-04-2026 09:55 HKT