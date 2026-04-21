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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Tuesday

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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Hong Kong stocks were muted by noon on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 33 points or 0.1 percent, to 26,394 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$108.8 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 0.74 percent to 5,028 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent to 4,072 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.75 percent to 14,854 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

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