Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises 200 points on Monday

Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, led by financial stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 200 points, or 0.77 percent, to 26,361 points at close.

The market turnover was HK$241.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed by 0.5 percent to 5,065 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index gained 0.76 percent to 4,082 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was up by 0.6 percent to 14,966 points.