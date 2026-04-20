Wall St opens muted as US-Iran tensions escalate

Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Monday after a record rally last week, as escalating US-Iran tensions threatened the fragile ceasefire and dented investor sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.1 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 49,422.37. The S&P 500 fell 9.0 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 7,117.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.0 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,417.528 at the opening bell.



Reuters