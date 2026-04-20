logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens muted as US-Iran tensions escalate

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Monday after a record rally last week, as escalating US-Iran tensions threatened the fragile ceasefire and dented investor sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.1 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 49,422.37. The S&P 500 fell 9.0 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 7,117.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.0 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,417.528 at the opening bell.


Reuters

wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises 200 points on Monday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises over 200 points at noon on Monday
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises over 77 points in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
FINANCE
10-04-2026 21:39 HKT
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon
FINANCE
10-04-2026 12:31 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism
FINANCE
10-04-2026 09:55 HKT
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed
FINANCE
09-04-2026 21:43 HKT
A man wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS
China, HK stocks end lower on market concerns over US-Iran ceasefire
FINANCE
09-04-2026 17:13 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
FINANCE
09-04-2026 12:07 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening
FINANCE
09-04-2026 09:58 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
19-04-2026 18:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.