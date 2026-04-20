Wall St opens muted as US-Iran tensions escalate

Read More
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
10-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon
10-04-2026 12:31 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism
10-04-2026 09:55 HKT
Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed
09-04-2026 21:43 HKT
China, HK stocks end lower on market concerns over US-Iran ceasefire
09-04-2026 17:13 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
09-04-2026 12:07 HKT
Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening
09-04-2026 09:58 HKT