Hang Seng Index rises over 200 points at noon on Monday

Hong Kong stocks soared by noon on Monday, led by financial stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 216 points or 0.8 percent, to 26,376 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$135.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.77 percent to 5,081 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 4,078 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 0.6 percent to 14,974 points at the midday close.



