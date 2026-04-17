Hang Seng Index holds above 26,000 points on Friday closing

Hong Kong stocks ended the day flat on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.89 percent, or 233 points, to 26,160 points.

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The market turnover reached HK$238 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.97 percent to 5,042 points.

Among the blue-chips, CATL (3750) dropped 3 percent, while AIA (1299), Pop Mart (9992), and Zijin International (2899) all fell around 3 percent. Alibaba (9988) bucked the trend, rising 0.4 percent.

In the mainland, Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.1 percent, or 4.12 points, to 4,051 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 0.6 percent to 14,885 points.