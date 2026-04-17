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FINANCE

China's SenseTime to raise $3.25 billion in share placing to fund AI expansion

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS

Chinese artificial intelligence software company SenseTime said on Friday it would raise about HK$3.25 billion by placing 1.7 billion new class B shares at HK$1.91 each, to fund AI infrastructure expansion, generative AI research and working capital.

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The placing price represents discounts of about 8.6 percent to SenseTime's Thursday close, 5.5 percent to its five-day average and 6.8 percent to its 30-day average, the filing said.

SenseTime shares fell as much as 4.8 percent to HK$1.99 on Friday morning, putting them on track for their biggest one-day drop since March 23.

Hong Kong-listed SenseTime said it plans to use 40 percent of the proceeds for its SenseCore AI infrastructure, 30 percent for generative AI research and commercialization, 20 percent for AI applications in vertical industries and 10 percent for general working capital.

SenseTime describes itself as an AI software company focused on AI infrastructure, large models and industry applications, according to its website.

HSBC is the sole global coordinator and sole placing agent for the deal, the filing showed. The shares will be sold on a best-efforts basis to at least six independent investors, according to the filing. The shares are being sold offshore under Regulation S and will not be offered publicly in the U.S., the filing showed.

SenseTime delayed its Hong Kong IPO in December 2021 after the U.S. put it on an investment blacklist.

Reuters

SenseTimeB shareAI

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