Manulife further reduces management fees for 29 MPF funds from 5 to 12pc

Manulife has announced a further reduction in management fees for 29 constituent funds under its Manulife Global Select Mandatory Provident Fund scheme, ranging from 5 percent to 12 percent.

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The new fees took effect on April 1 this year, benefiting over 2 million MPF members. The company stated that the adjustment reflects Manulife's support for the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority's goal of reducing the administration costs of MPF schemes, directly benefiting scheme members through fee reduction.

Since joining the eMPF platform in November 2025, this marks the second management fee adjustment for the scheme. The total reduction in management fees for the 29 constituent funds ranges from 16 percent to 31 percent.

The company announced that the exclusive fee concessions for fund management fees under the Manulife Privileged Rates Plus program have been reduced. As a result of this change, all Manulife MPF members who receive fee concessions based on their total Manulife MPF assets will benefit from an eight basis point reduction in fees. This benefit applies to both personal accounts and tax-deductible voluntary contribution accounts.

Jeanie Ho, Manulife’s head of retirement for Hong Kong and Macau, said that with the management fee reductions, members can amplify their contribution advantages and make more effective investment arrangements for their long-term retirement goals.

According to MPFA guidelines, the general fee level charged by the eMPF platform has been reduced from 0.37 percent per annum to 0.29 percent per annum, effective April 1 this year.