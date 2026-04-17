Elon Musk's father Errol Musk claims sons hold 23,400 Bitcoins

Errol Musk, the father of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, claimed in an exclusive interview with BeInCrypto that Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk, collectively hold 23,400 Bitcoins.

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He said he is optimistic that cryptocurrencies will be the future of finance, stating that the traditional model is already outdated. He cited his personal experience as an example, noting that cross-border bank transfers between South Africa and the United States are virtually impossible in practice, but can be completed instantly via cryptocurrency.

He described cryptocurrency as “very interesting” and said he had already met the founders of Binance, Zhao Changpeng, and Bybit, Ben Zhou. Although he has received payments in crypto, he noted that he currently does not hold any digital assets.

He further revealed that the Musk family once received a payment in Solana, an innovative blockchain platform that supports scalable and decentralized applications, which was estimated to be worth slightly over one million rubles at the time.

Elon Musk has publicly expressed strong support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin in the past, but has never disclosed his personal holdings. Two of his flagship companies hold crypto assets. SpaceX, which is preparing for an IPO, currently holds 8,285 Bitcoins worth over US$620 million (HK$4.84 billion). Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoins, valued at around US$862 million.

As for his brother Kimbal Musk, he once publicly stated that cryptocurrency is not viable, yet at the same time launched the Big Green DAO on the Ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the model for charitable donations.