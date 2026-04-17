logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OCBC poised to buy HSBC's Indonesia retail business valued at over 6 trillion rupiah

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
People walk in front of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) headquarters in Singapore, November 7, 2025. REUTERS
People walk in front of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) headquarters in Singapore, November 7, 2025. REUTERS

Singapore's OCBC has emerged as the preferred bidder to acquire HSBC’s (0005) retail assets in Indonesia, aiming to reach an agreement that could value HSBC’s Indonesian consumer business at over 6 trillion rupiah (HK$2.73 billion), Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After outbidding other competitors, the Singapore-based bank is currently the most likely buyer. However, sources said negotiations are still ongoing, no final decision has been made, and other bidders may still emerge.

A representative for OCBC declined to comment. An HSBC spokesperson said the bank is evaluating strategic options for its Indonesia retail banking business, and no decisions have been made.

Other parties that had expressed interest in bidding included DBS, United Overseas Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

OCBC currently operates in Indonesia through its Jakarta-listed subsidiary, PT Bank OCBC NISP. 

If the deal goes through, it would be the first acquisition under OCBC's new CEO, Tan Teck Long.

OCOCSingaporeHSBCIndonesia

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
David Liao.
Hong Kong shows resilience amid external headwinds: HSBC
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A Komodo Dragon is seen in Komodo National Park, Indonesia April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo
Indonesia police arrest six for Komodo dragon smuggling
WORLD
15-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Witnessed by Algernon Yau, and Eric Teo (middle two, standing), Anthony Lam, chairman of FHKI, and Wong Joo Seng, chairman of SICC, signed the MoU. FHKI
FHKI and Singapore International Chamber of Commerce forge partnership to accelerate business growth
FINANCE
15-04-2026 15:17 HKT
HSBC Group Chairman Brendan Nelson attends the UK-China Business Forum held at the headquarters of the Bank of China (BOC) in Beijing, China, January 30, 2026 . Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS
Hong Kong to surpass Switzerland as top cross-border investment hub: HSBC chair
FINANCE
14-04-2026 17:44 HKT
A man walks past a HSBC bank branch in the City of London, Britain November 12, 2014. REUTERS
HSBC chair says Middle East peace deal needed to restore global energy flows
FINANCE
14-04-2026 11:00 HKT
People fish at a pier near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2026. (AFP)
Indonesian president to meet Putin in Russia for oil talks
WORLD
12-04-2026 13:08 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for pictures during a joint press conference at the Istana, in Singapore April 10, 2026. SPH/LianHe Zaobao/Chia Ti Yan via REUTERS
Australia, Singapore leaders pledge closer energy ties to tackle global supply shock
WORLD
10-04-2026 18:44 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
FINANCE
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Indonesia issues fresh summons for Google, Meta over teen social media ban
WORLD
02-04-2026 19:49 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Singapore charges one more individual with AI chip fraud
WORLD
02-04-2026 15:55 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.