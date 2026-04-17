Hong Kong stocks retreated on Friday midday

Hong Kong stocks dropped upon midday on Friday, as the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 1.32 percent, or 347 points, to 26,046 points.

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The half-day market turnover is at HK$126 billion.

Tech gauge was down 1.66 percent to 5,007 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent, or 12 points, to 4,043 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was up 0.33 percent to 14,845 points.