Hang Seng Index missed the 26,000-point level on Wednesday's closing

Hong Kong shares gain at the end of Wednesday's trading session.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 75 points, or 0.29 percent, to 25,947 points.

The market turnover reached HK$245 billion.

Tech gauge increased by 1.23 percent to 4,911 points.

Laopu gold led the gain among the blue chips, rising 6.83 percent, followed by JD.com (9618) and Alibaba (9988), which rose 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

AIA (1299) dropped 3.62 percent, Geely Auto (0175) fell by 3.22 percent, and Petrol China (0857) was down by 3.02 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,027 points. Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell by 0.97 percent to 14,498 points.

