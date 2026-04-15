logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Former US Treasury Secretary Yellen says one Fed rate cut possible this year

FINANCE
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Janet Yellen. Reuters
Janet Yellen. Reuters

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees one interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as possible this year, even as the Iran war creates supply shocks in the global economy that put pressure on inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Short-term inflation expectations are up slightly, but they're going to watch all of that very carefully, and I think they have an open mind," Yellen said on Wednesday at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong.

"If I had to write one thing down on a piece of paper, if I'm going into the next FOMC meeting where the forecasts are produced, I suppose my guess would be that maybe there would be a cut later in the year."

Fed policymakers in March opted to keep benchmark interest rates steady in their current 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent range, and a majority projected at least one rate cut would likely be appropriate this year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not undertaking the steep rate cuts Trump feels the U.S. economy requires, and has said he believes that his nominee to replace Powell, Kevin Warsh, will deliver them.

Yellen said the Middle East conflict had intensified economic uncertainty.

"It puts upward pressure on inflation and we've already seen that in recent inflation reports, but we're likely to see more," she said. "This is really a broad supply shock."

The six-week Iran war has resulted in financial market upheaval as investors weigh the potential impact on inflation and interest rates in major economies around the world. The conflict has sent crude oil prices surging more than 30 percent.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly four years in March amid a record surge in the cost of gasoline and diesel.

Traders have now priced out any wagers on a Fed rate cut this year, compared with bets for roughly two cuts at the start of this year.

Fed Under Pressure

Regarding the White House's sustained political pressure on the central bank, Yellen said Trump has "looked for every possible route that he could take" to "get his way with the Fed."

Prosecutors from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office made a surprise visit on Tuesday to the Fed headquarters renovation project, which Trump has said is over budget.

Trump has waged an aggressive campaign against top Fed officials - including Powell, whose term ends in May - with the goal of lowering interest rates. The campaign has sparked political outcry and court challenges.

"I have never seen a threat of this level to the Fed before," said Yellen, who chaired the central bank from 2014 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Yellen said the U.S. and China have a deep trade and investment relationship that is beneficial to both sides.

"It's something we should want to preserve, should value, and the lion's share of it is, frankly, very uncontroversial, and so we want to make sure that we preserve that relationship and see it thrive," she said.

"In other words, I don't want to see a decoupling of the United States with China."

Reuters

Janet YellenHSBC Global Investment Summit

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
CStone Pharmaceuticals
CStone Pharmaceuticals places shares at 7pc discount, raising over $1 billion
FINANCE
43 mins ago
Kevin Warsh. Reuters
Fed nominee Warsh reports well over US$100 million in assets ahead of April 21 hearing
FINANCE
58 mins ago
Open AI and xAI logos are seen in this illustration taken on September 12, 2025. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber a week after rival's announcement of AI model
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic draws VC interest at up to US$800 billion valuation, Business Insider reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong shares surge at Wednesday's open, Hang Seng Index exceeds 26,000 points
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Wall Street rallies on renewed hopes for US-Iran talks, earnings boost
FINANCE
8 hours ago
HKMA reports 1.6pc decline in exchange fund external assets in March
FINANCE
13 hours ago
IMF chief economist says China needs to reduce dependence on exports
FINANCE
13 hours ago
BlackRock
BlackRock quarterly profit rises on active ETFs and performance fees
FINANCE
13 hours ago
US producer prices increase less than expected in March
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
22 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.