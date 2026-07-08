logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

FCC denies US firm with Chinese links approval to provide telecom services

CHINA
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. The FCC is expected Thursday to approve Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed "net neutrality" rules, regulating broadband providers more heavily than in the past and restricting their power to control download speeds on the web. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO)
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. The FCC is expected Thursday to approve Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed "net neutrality" rules, regulating broadband providers more heavily than in the past and restricting their power to control download speeds on the web. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO)

The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it is adding California-based Digitalsystem Technology to a list of companies posing risks to U.S. national security, citing links to Chinese telecom firms and its ownership by a Chinese national.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The FCC also said it was denying the Los Angeles-based IT company permission to provide international telecommunications services, saying it could be exploited by Chinese threat actors.

"There is significant risk that the government of China and other threat actors could exploit any vulnerabilities to the detriment of U.S. national security and law enforcement interests," the FCC said, citing concerns about the collection, disruption or misrouting of U.S. communications.

The company and Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FCC cited concerns about Digitalsystem Technology partnerships with Hong Kong-based PCCW, China Unicom and China Mobile.

Previously, the FCC barred China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services to the United States, citing national security concerns.

On October 15, the FCC said it was moving to revoke the ‌ability ⁠of HKT, a leading Hong Kong telecom carrier and subsidiary of PCCW, to operate in the United States.

The Trump administration is taking a tough line on Chinese telecom companies.

The FCC has proposed to prohibit U.S. telecommunications carriers from interconnecting with Chinese telecom ​firms deemed national security risks, which Chinese companies say could cause severe disruption to the global communications network.

Last month, the FCC said it would ban the import of more equipment from a group of ‌Chinese manufacturers including Huawei, Dahua, ZTE and Hikvision in the latest move by Washington to crack down on Chinese-made electronic gear. It also banned new models of Chinese drones and routers from import.

The FCC also noted that Digitalsystem's website cited Huawei, Dahua, Hikvision, ZTE and others as partners, which was later updated to describe them as clients.

Reuters

FCCUS firmChinese linkstelecom services

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man holding a mobile phone walks past a China Unicom logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS
China Unicom warns planned US crackdown could disrupt global communications
FINANCE
09-06-2026 21:44 HKT
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
US FCC reviewing Disney's ABC station licenses after Jimmy Kimmel joke
WORLD
29-04-2026 09:15 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:30 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
09-04-2026 10:14 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chinese dronemaker DJI files lawsuit to challenge US import ban on new models
INNOVATION
24-02-2026 22:57 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
FCC may bar Chinese telecom companies from connecting to US networks
FINANCE
09-12-2025 10:53 HKT
SING TAO
HKT pledges to fulfill duties to stakeholders amid US revocation threat
FINANCE
16-10-2025 20:39 HKT
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says
CHINA
1 hour ago
Rocket Force marks 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge Incident with missile poster
CHINA
10 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Landslide in China's Gansu province traps 16, state media says
CHINA
23 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.