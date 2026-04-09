Hong Kong stocks fall by noon

Hong Kong shares pared some losses by noon on Thursday, as the market turned cautious over the two-week fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 89 points, or 0..35 percent, to 25,803.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 1.26 percent to 4,861 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged down 0.73 percent to 3,965, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index decreased 0.31 percent to 13,999 points.