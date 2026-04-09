Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening

Hong Kong stocks retreated on Thursday after surging to a three-week high a day before.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 136 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,756.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.11 percent to 4,868.

Tech heavyweights pulled back at the opening. Alibaba (9988) declined 2.7 percent, marking the biggest loss in the blue chips.

JD.com (9618) and Meituan (3690) slipped 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

For oil majors, CNOOC (0883) delivered the best performance among blue chips, up 1.3 percent, while PetroChina (0857) opened flat.