Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening

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Hang Seng Index up 700 points midday
23 hours ago
China's Sigenergy Technology aims to raise $4.4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
08-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Hong Kong shares rally after ceasefire announcement
08-04-2026 09:48 HKT
Wall St opens lower after Trump's comments dent Iran resolution hopes
02-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Stocks sink, oil surges as Trump vows to keep hitting Iran
02-04-2026 12:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls over 200 points in early trading on Thursday
02-04-2026 10:13 HKT