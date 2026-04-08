Hong Kong stocks close at three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Hong Kong shares jumped to a three-week high on Wednesday as the US-Iran ceasefire agreement boosted investors' sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On the first trading day after the five-day holiday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rallied 776 points, or 3.09 percent, to 25,893.

The full-day turnover ascended 53 percent from the last trading day to HK$372.4 billion, marking the highest over a month.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also rose 5.22 percent to 4,923 points.

There were 73 advancers on the Hang Seng index against 15 decliners, with two being flat.

Major tech names led the gains in the rally, with Meituan (3690) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) both surging over 10 percent.

Local developers saw their shares increase, with Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) and New World Development (0017) rising 5.6 percent and 7.6 percent.

With gold rebounding to a nearly three-week high, Zijin Mining (2899) and Zijin Gold International (2259) gained 5.3 percent and about 8 percent.

HSBC (0005) jumped 6.6 percent to a one-month high, and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) also hit a 10-day high, up 4.1 percent.

Shares of the miner CMOC (3993) skyrocketed 10.5 percent, marking the best performer among blue chips.

However, dragged down by the retreating energy prices, oil majors CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) fell 3.3 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 2.7 percent to 3,995, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index grew 4.79 percent to 14,042 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI jumped over 7 percent, hitting a three-week high, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose 5.4 percent.