China's Sigenergy Technology aims to raise $4.4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

Sigenergy Technology, a China-based energy storage firm, is aiming to raise about HK$4.4 billion through an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to a listing document filed to the exchange on Wednesday.

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The deal comes as Beijing’s heightened scrutiny of so-called red-chip listings is expected to slow Hong Kong IPO activity, with regulators pushing some China-linked firms incorporated offshore to reorganise before going public.

The global offering comprises 13.57 million H shares, of which 1.36 million are reserved for Hong Kong public investors and the remainder will be allocated to international investors, at an offer price of HK$324.2 per share.

The Shanghai-based company develops and manufactures smart energy storage systems, including battery products, inverters and energy management software, serving residential and commercial customers as demand for clean energy solutions rises.

The shares will begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 16 under stock code 6656, the filing showed.

CLSA, Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group and the international platform of CITIC Securities (6030), China’s largest investment bank, is among the deal’s joint sponsors.

Proceeds from the listing will be used primarily to expand production capacity, fund research and development, and strengthen sales-and-service networks, the company said in the prospectus.

Reuters