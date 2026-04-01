FHKI expects strong electronic exports growth this year

Hong Kong’s electronic products export volume grew 18.6 percent year on year to HK$3.9 trillion last year, said Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung, honorary president of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

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The first two months of this year’s relative export volume rose 34.1 percent to HK$709.6 billion, with exports to the mainland and ASEAN rising by 34 percent and 37 percent respectively.

Looking ahead, Chuang said as the global demand for AI-related electronic products continues to surge, he expects related exports will deliver outstanding performance.

Chuang noted that although uncertainties caused by the Middle East war and US tariff policies raise concerns, the industry has sufficient experience managing them and has been receiving inquiries and orders. He believes this is linked to the stability of the supply chains in Hong Kong and the mainland.

Additionally, he mentioned that European countries have recently shown interest in pursuing cooperation with Hong Kong and other Asian regions.

He pointed out that rising oil prices, which drive up the cost of raw materials such as plastics, could influence consumer sentiment. While manufacturers will increase prices in response, he believes the overall impact won't be too substantial.

Jenny Koo Jing-man, deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said that despite some buyers missing the recent jewelry exhibition due to Middle East conflict-related flight disruptions, the event still drew an enthusiastic response.

As flights gradually resume, she is confident that Hong Kong's exhibition industry will continue to improve, highlighting that both the mainland and Hong Kong are safe places for businesses and that Hong Kong is ready to seize new opportunities.

Koo also noted that Hong Kong's exports to the Middle East make up 1.8 percent of its total exports. While the trade volume is small, exports have increased by more than 34 percent between 2019 and last year. She remains cautiously optimistic about the future economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

Gloria Leung