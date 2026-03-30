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FINANCE

Wall Street opens higher after selloff, Middle East in focus

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened ​higher on Monday ‌after logging declines in the previous session, ​following President ​Donald Trump's comments on ⁠the US and ​Iran talks even ​as the Middle East conflict widened.

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The Dow Jones ​Industrial Average rose ​116.4 points, or 0.26 percent, ‌at ⁠the open to 45,283.06. The S&P 500 rose 34.5 ​points, or ​0.54 percent, ⁠at the open to ​6,403.37, while the ​Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose 147.9 points, or 0.71 percent, ⁠to ​21,096.243 at ​the opening bell.


Reuters

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