Hang Seng Index pares losses to 224 points at noon on Monday

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Wall St opens lower as Iran strike delays offers limited calm
27-03-2026 21:59 HKT
Town Health back in black with $14.4m profit
27-03-2026 19:20 HKT
HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad launch new co-branded benchmark
27-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index ends shy of 25,000 points
27-03-2026 16:37 HKT
Hong Kong shares recover by noon
27-03-2026 12:03 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
Hong Kong shares open lower on uncertain Iran crisis outlook
27-03-2026 10:07 HKT
Wall St opens lower as Mideast de-escalation uncertainty weighs
26-03-2026 21:40 HKT