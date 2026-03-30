Hang Seng Index pares losses to 224 points at noon on Monday

Hong Kong stocks pared losses at noon on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged more than 500 points at one point in the morning trading session before regaining some ground at noon. It closed 224 points lower, or 0.9 percent, to 24,727 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$154.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 1.6 percent to 4,698 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 3,922 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.1 percent to 13,743 points at the midday close.



