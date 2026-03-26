Hong Kong shares close lower, Kuaishou slumps 14pc

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Hong Kong stocks close higher, Meituan surges 14pc
25-03-2026 16:40 HKT
HK and Hainan can deepen free trade ties for mutual benefits, John Lee says
25-03-2026 15:24 HKT
Hong Kong stocks flat by midday
25-03-2026 12:10 HKT
CK Hutchison unit says Panama arbitration claim now tops US$2 billion
25-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher on prospect of Middle East easing tensions
25-03-2026 09:46 HKT
HK positions as a safe harbour and gateway to mainland: Paul Chan
24-03-2026 22:19 HKT