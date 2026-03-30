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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index plunges 400 points in early trading on Monday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Hang Seng Index plunged in the early morning trading session on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 400 points to 24,553 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 2.4 percent to 4,665 points.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

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