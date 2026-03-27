Wall St opens lower as Iran strike delays offers limited calm

Read More
Hong Kong shares recover by noon
10 hours ago
Wall St opens lower as Mideast de-escalation uncertainty weighs
26-03-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as the month-long Middle East conflict dragged on, weighing on sentiment despite the United States pushing back another deadline to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.9 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 45,904.25. The S&P 500 fell 23.3 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 6,453.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.9 points, or 0.56 percent, to 21,287.187 at the opening bell.
Reuters
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: