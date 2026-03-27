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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as Iran strike delays offers limited calm

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as the month-long Middle East conflict dragged on, weighing on sentiment despite the United States pushing back another deadline to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.9 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 45,904.25. The S&P 500 fell 23.3 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 6,453.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.9 points, or 0.56 percent, to 21,287.187 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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