Wall St opens lower as Mideast de-escalation uncertainty weighs

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower open on Thursday following gains in the previous session, as caution prevailed about developments in the Middle East while weighing the prospects for de-escalation in the conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.8 points, or 0.18 percent , at the open to 46,344.64. The S&P 500 fell 36.0 points, or 0.55 percent , to 6,555.86, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.7 points, or 1.08 percent , to 21,693.175.

Reuters