Wall St opens lower as Mideast de-escalation uncertainty weighs

Read More
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
25-03-2026 20:49 HKT
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower open on Thursday following gains in the previous session, as caution prevailed about developments in the Middle East while weighing the prospects for de-escalation in the conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.8 points, or 0.18 percent , at the open to 46,344.64. The S&P 500 fell 36.0 points, or 0.55 percent , to 6,555.86, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.7 points, or 1.08 percent , to 21,693.175.
Reuters
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: