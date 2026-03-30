Shenzhen Inovance expressed interest in listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports

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Shenzhen-listed industrial automation company Inovance has picked banks for a Hong Kong listing, raising as much as US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion), Bloomberg reported.
Inovance has a market capitalization of 182 billion yuan (HK$206.29 billion) and has expressed its interest in listing its Hong Kong initial public offering in January.
The company picked Bank of America, China International Capital Corporation (3908), Guotai Junan International Holdings (1788), and Morgan Stanley for the matter.
Gloria Leung
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