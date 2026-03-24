logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Sinopec to ramp up Bohai Bay shale oil as backup to sustain output

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS

Chinese oil firm Sinopec (0386) will step up shale oil development in the Bohai Bay basin after a successful pilot project, using the resources to help sustain longer-term oil output, its chairman said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Last year, Sinopec pumped close to 1 million metric tons (about 7.3 million barrels) of oil from the Jiyang trough, part of the basin’s ageing Shengli field, one of the state giant’s first major shale oil pilot projects.

“Sinopec’s shale oil has huge potential,” chairman Hou Qijun told a media briefing on Monday. “Next, we will accelerate exploration and production of shale oil resources, by combining technological innovations with capacity building.”

SINOPEC WILL EXPAND HORIZONTAL DRILLING

Sinopec will expand horizontal drilling, especially the “multi-layer three-dimensional” development unique to China’s shale industry, Hou said.

The Bohai Bay basin’s oil resources are comparable to those of the Permian basin in the United States, he added.

The basin covers the offshore Bohai field, now China’s most productive, and several other key onshore fields such as Shengli, Liaohe and Huabei.

“The key is to advance the engineering technology to reduce the cost,” said Hou, without giving details of shale oil development costs.

Analysts at S&P Global Energy have estimated full-cycle costs of China’s shale oil range between US$45 (HK$78.3) and US$90 a barrel, higher and more variable than in the United States.

Consultancy Rystad Energy predicts China’s shale oil output could double from last year’s levels to 120 million barrels to make up 8 percent of national output in 2035, as Sinopec and PetroChina explore more pilot projects.

Reuters

SinopecoilChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Zhou Liang, Vice Minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks on perspectives from mainland financial regulators at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Deputy head of China financial regulator probed for suspected law, discipline violations
CHINA
1 hour ago
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
CHINA
2 hours ago
A small tanker sails near an oil refinery, in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan to tap joint oil stockpiles, PM says, with no end seen to supply crisis
WORLD
3 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties
CHINA
4 hours ago
Egrets fly over solar panels at a "fishing and light complementary solar photovoltaic base" in Jinhu County, Huaian municipality, east China's Jiangsu province on December 16, 2024. Beijing said on December 17 that plans by the United States to hike tariffs on more Chinese imports "pile errors onto errors", after Washington homed in on products including crucial solar panel components. (Photo by AFP)
Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The Great Wall of China. Reuters
Beijing to open more of Great Wall for tourists
CHINA
9 hours ago
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
US energy chief says a further SPR oil release is unlikely
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Xinhua.
Xi Jingping visits Xiong'an New Area in Hebei
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Kuomintang (KMT) Chairperson Cheng Li-wun attends a Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club event in Taipei, Taiwan March 23, 2026. (Reuters)
Improving China ties does not mean being anti-US, Taiwan opposition leader says
CHINA
23-03-2026 17:48 HKT
Cars queue at a Sinopec petrol station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China curbs fuel price hike, limits increase to about half of expected
FINANCE
23-03-2026 15:56 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
20 hours ago
Regal Oriental Hotel.
Centaline to acquire Regal Oriental Hotel for nearly $1.5b, with student hostel conversion plan
PROPERTY
23-03-2026 12:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.