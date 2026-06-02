logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Arm Holdings CEO says US would have difficulty banning AI CPU chip exports to China

INNOVATION
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
ARM. REUTERS
ARM. REUTERS

Arm CEO Rene Haas said on Tuesday that it would be challenging to block the export to China of central processing units (CPUs) that are useful for artificial intelligence because of their widespread use and the difficulty in singling out those intended for the purpose. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The US has stepped up efforts to ​starve Chinese firms of advanced semiconductors and the supercomputing equipment needed to develop critical AI capabilities, citing national security concerns. It has also taken steps to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese companies outside of China, Reuters reported.

Banning artificial intelligence CPUs would be nearly impossible because of the challenge of establishing specific performance thresholds and memory bandwidth limits as is possible with the graphics processing units made by Nvidia, Haas told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. 

"They would have to limit everything," he said, adding that the US could attempt to do so but it was a harder area to control than AI chips. 

While GPUs made by the likes of Nvidia have dominated the AI boom, CPU demand has been increasing sharply in recent months thanks to the industry's rapid shift toward "inference", where AI models are deployed to perform agentic tasks.

Britain-based Arm on Tuesday announced two new customers - Chinese tech company ByteDance and US data centre firm Oracle - for its AGI CPU, unveiled in March, with Haas saying demand was stronger than it was eight weeks ago. 

Arm last month doubled its guidance for demand for the new CPU to US$2 billion across its 2027 and 2028 fiscal years, while it sees it generating US$15 billion in annual revenue in about five years. 

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices have also seen a surge in demand because of AI applications that involve agents, or autonomous pieces of software that can interact with the internet and other software without user input.

The increased demand is causing bottlenecks in the production of advanced chips, and asked how Arm planned to secure enough wafer supply from contract chip manufacturer TSMC 2330.TW, Haas said he met with the Taiwanese firm's CEO on Monday.

Arm is also working with Socionext 6526.T, a Japanese company that helps other companies design custom chips.

Socionext is "able to get wafers, they're able to get packaging", he said.

Arm is also working with its customers such as Oracle and Microsoft to ensure it has enough of a standard form of memory chips needed to make its AGI CPU.


Reuters

ArmChinachipAICPU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man walks by at a store of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, in Beijing, China March 24, 2025. REUTERS
Tesla extends Chinese-made EV growth as sales surge in May
FINANCE
53 mins ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China allows output cuts by some money-losing independent refiners, sources say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won answers questions from members of the media at the SK Hynix booth during the annual Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix plans to double wafer capacity in next five years, group chairman says
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises above 26,000, Tencent up 10pc on WeChat AI agent report
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Haagen-Dazs ice cream is displayed on shelves at a Target store on March 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. AFP
General Mills to sell its China Haagen-Dazs ice-cream shops as foreign brands wane
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic moves toward IPO, stepping up race with OpenAI
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
China's Zhipu AI plans to apply for Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, issue A shares
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS
Alphabet plans to raise US$80 billion for AI goals, Berkshire to invest US$10 billion
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
China issues new rules to bust 'ghost' takeout deliveries
FINANCE
01-06-2026 17:50 HKT
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT
(File Photo)
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
NEWS
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
(Online photo)
Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test
NEWS
01-06-2026 18:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.