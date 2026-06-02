China's Zhipu AI plans to apply for Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, issue A shares

Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), also known as Zhipu AI, intends to issue and apply for listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board, the company said late Monday.

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One of the leading players in China's crowded artificial intelligence sector, Zhipu AI, said the proposed issuance of A shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 yuan, would represent between 2 percent and 8 percent of the company's total share capital, or 9.1 million to 38.8 million shares.

However, it did not disclose the amount it plans to raise from the issue.

The company plans to issue the shares within 12 months of obtaining the registration document from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and will apply for listing and trading on the board upon completion of the issuance.

In addition, the company will change its English name from Knowledge Atlas Technology Joint Stock Co to Z.AI Co to align with its operational needs.



Reuters