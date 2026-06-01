Goldman Sachs flags demand weakness as key risk to oil price outlook

Goldman Sachs said late Sunday that weak oil demand in China and Europe poses a major downside risk to its fourth-quarter Brent crude forecast of US$90 a barrel and WTI forecast of US$83, although Middle East supply disruptions could still push prices higher.

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April retail sales data from China and Western Europe suggest roughly 2 million barrels per day of downside risk to Goldman Sachs' already conservative April oil demand estimates, potentially reducing its Brent price forecast by about US$10 per barrel.

Weak demand for petrochemical feedstock across Asia is reflected in lower utilization rates at ethylene plants, softer chemical-sector industrial production in China and Japan, GS said, and flagged a year-on-year decline of 150,000 barrels per day in India's naphtha and LPG demand during April.

The brokerage said indicators for road fuel consumption remain weak in China and several European countries, although demand appears resilient in the US and India.

The market has become more optimistic on the prospects for a potential long-lasting US-Iran ceasefire, leading to reduced investor positioning and continued physical destocking ahead of the anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters