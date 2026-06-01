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FINANCE

Goldman Sachs flags demand weakness as key risk to oil price outlook

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo

Goldman Sachs said late Sunday that weak oil demand in China and Europe poses a major downside risk to its fourth-quarter Brent crude forecast of US$90 a barrel and WTI forecast of US$83, although Middle East supply disruptions could still push prices higher.

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Here are a few details:

  • April retail sales data from China and Western Europe suggest roughly 2 million barrels per day of downside risk to Goldman Sachs' already conservative April oil demand estimates, potentially reducing its Brent price forecast by about US$10 per barrel.
  • Weak demand for petrochemical feedstock across Asia is reflected in lower utilization rates at ethylene plants, softer chemical-sector industrial production in China and Japan, GS said, and flagged a year-on-year decline of 150,000 barrels per day in India's naphtha and LPG demand during April.
  • The brokerage said indicators for road fuel consumption remain weak in China and several European countries, although demand appears resilient in the US and India.
  • The market has become more optimistic on the prospects for a potential long-lasting US-Iran ceasefire, leading to reduced investor positioning and continued physical destocking ahead of the anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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