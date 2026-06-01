Goldman Sachs flags demand weakness as key risk to oil price outlook

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Niger, China reach oil deals after months of disputes
19-05-2026 12:04 HKT
Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
16-05-2026 16:01 HKT
UAE to accelerate oil pipeline project to help bypass Hormuz
15-05-2026 15:08 HKT
Gold prices steady as Trump-Xi meeting, Iran war draw focus
14-05-2026 14:40 HKT
Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India
14-05-2026 13:58 HKT
HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel
12-05-2026 22:42 HKT
Gold dips as oil gains add to rate uncertainty
12-05-2026 22:14 HKT