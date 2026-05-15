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China's state planner chief meets Boeing CEO, supports cooperation

FINANCE
33 mins ago
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Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS
Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS

China welcomes and supports Boeing in deepening practical cooperation with Chinese enterprises in accordance with commercial principles, China's state planner head said Friday.

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China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie made the remark during a meeting with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who joined US President Donald Trump's delegation for a visit to China this week. 

"It's hoped that Boeing will continue to act as a bridge and link" and contribute to stable and healthy China-US relations, Zheng told Ortberg, according to a statement from the NDRC.

Aboard Air Force One after leaving Beijing on Friday, Trump said China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets, with a potential for the order to rise to as much as 750 planes.


Reuters

BoeingChinastate plannerNDRC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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