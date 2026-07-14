Trump clean energy policies linked to US$83 billion in delayed or canceled projects

Trump administration policies that scaled back federal support for clean energy have led to the cancellation or delay of US$83 billion (HK$647.4 billion) in investment across hundreds of projects, according to a report released on Tuesday by labor and environmental coalition BlueGreen Alliance.

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The report was unveiled as labor leaders prepared to meet with United States senators on Tuesday to discuss the clean energy workforce.

The analysis found that 223 manufacturing and clean energy projects representing US$82.9 billion in investment and 111,765 jobs have stalled or been cancelled during Donald Trump's second presidency.

The analysis attributed that to Trump's signature tax and spending package, which repealed or curtailed Biden-era incentives as well as other administration actions aimed at reducing federal support for renewable energy and electric vehicles.

"The resulting figures clearly illustrate the staggering loss of investment and job creation that the policies of this administration and Congress have brought about," Roxanne Johnson, BlueGreen Alliance's vice president of research, said in a statement.

Trump has said renewable energy sources like wind and solar are unreliable and unfairly subsidized.

The report also said federal funding cuts and regulatory rollbacks initiated in 2025 have weakened workplace protections for workers in energy and industrial sectors.

Among the changes cited were the rollback of Environmental Protection Agency rules governing hazardous industries and delays to a silica exposure rule intended to protect coal miners from inhaling silica dust, which the report said could contribute to a resurgence of black lung disease.

Separately, the report said that 3,034 manufacturing, energy and industrial projects face stricter tax credit eligibility requirements under Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, putting an estimated US$695.2 billion in investment and nearly 1.2 million projected jobs at risk.

Reuters