BYD becomes strategic partner for the 28th Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly

BYD (1211) has officially signed a Letter of Intent with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC), establishing BYD as the official Green Mobility Partner and Strategic Partner for the XXVIII (28th) Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, taking place in Hong Kong in December 2026.

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Highlighting the significance of the alliance, the SF&OC welcomed BYD as both Green Mobility and Strategic Partner, pointing to the transformative impact the relationship will have on the success of the upcoming General Assembly.

In addition to providing core transportation solutions, BYD will also extend its support as a key sponsor of the prestigious ANOC Awards Ceremony and Awards Dinner. As part of this expanded partnership, BYD will introduce several special awards to honor athletes and sports figures who achieve extraordinary breakthroughs.

By integrating green and sustainable concepts into event operations, BYD is leveraging its technological innovation to help SF&OC as well as ANOC deliver an efficient, low-carbon, and high-level international sports event.