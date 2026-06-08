China dominates low-carbon industrial projects, US lags, report says

The number of low-carbon industrial projects that have secured funding over the last six months has more than doubled year-on-year to 19, worth $43 billion, with the bulk of them in China, a report said on Monday.

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Some 13 of the projects that reached a final investment decision from November to April were in China, ranging from methanol to aluminium, while only one of them was in the US, a report by the Mission Possible Partnership said.

The 19 projects getting funding compared to eight projects in the same period a year ago, it added.

Green industrial investment accelerated during a period when the US and Israel attacked Iran, pushing up prices of fossil fuels.

“In an increasingly fragmented and unstable environment, fossil-fuel dependence has shown time and again to mean exposure to price shocks, supply disruption, and economic crises,” said Faustine Delasalle, CEO of the MPP.

The MPP is a US-based non-profit group seeking to boost the growth of low-emission industry and is supported by the Bezos Earth Fund and the World Economic Forum.

The total pipeline of announced low-carbon industrial projects is 969 in sectors that include chemicals, aviation, cement and metals.

China accounts for 170 of the announced projects, while so-called “sunbelt” countries including India and Brazil have 318, Europe with 211 and the United States at 72.

“The United States has a significant pipeline, but is losing relative momentum,” the report said, adding the number of announced projects dropped by 20 from 92 over 12 months.

Reuters