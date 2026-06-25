logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

China targeting half of power from non-fossil sources by 2030

ESG
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

China is aiming for half of its electricity to come from non-fossil sources by 2030, up from a 42.3 percent target for 2025, according to a five-year plan for the energy sector released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are other key points from the plan:

* China is aiming for wind and solar to exceed 50 percent of installed capacity by 2030, up from about 47 percent at end-2025.

* Both the world's largest builder of renewable energy and the biggest carbon emitter, China set a binding goal to cut power-sector carbon emissions intensity by more than 10 percent over the five-year period. Carbon intensity measures emissions per unit of output.

* China aims to expand non-pumped hydro energy storage to 300 gigawatts by 2030, up from a previously targeted 180 GW by 2027.

* The plan calls for renewable hydrogen output of 2 million metric tons a year by 2030, versus a prior target of 100,000 to 200,000 tons a year by 2025.

* It reiterated a goal for coal consumption to peak by 2030 but gives no level.

* "Space-based power stations" are flagged as a future innovation area, potentially linked to supplying power for China's planned space-based data centres for AI over the next five years.

Reuters

Chinaelectricityfive-year planenergy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 38pc month-on-month in May
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Freelander 8, the first Freelander-branded electric vehicle jointly developed by British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese joint-venture partner Chery is displayed at a launch event in Wuhu, China, April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo
China's carmakers rush to Canada as a 'practice run' for US sales
CHINA
3 hours ago
Bank of China. Reuters
China's state auditor accuses Bank of China of 2.4b yuan tax evasion, shares down
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A woman sits on a signage of China's travel agency Trip.com Group at its headquarter in Shanghai on January 15, 2026. AFP
Shares of Trip.com sinks 10 percent on slower growth guideline, profit drop
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China central bank to add overnight reverse repo tools next week
FINANCE
10 hours ago
A Chinese flag is seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China says it has a right to target people overseas with new ethnic unity law
CHINA
24-06-2026 15:15 HKT
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustratio
China approval for Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill to come as soon as 2026, executive says
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 14:36 HKT
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China detains two Japanese nationals suspected of smuggling banned goods
CHINA
24-06-2026 14:21 HKT
A sign of Huawei is displayed at the company's booth at the expo of the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Tongxiang city, Zhejiang province, China November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Singling out Huawei, China's premier defends tech rise, rejects subsidy claims
CHINA
24-06-2026 14:15 HKT
Photo by REBECCA BAILEY / AFP This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows Chinese fans of the Japan football team watching the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Japan and Tunisia at a bar in Shanghai, as the game takes place at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico.
Fans in China put politics aside to cheer Japan at World Cup
CHINA
24-06-2026 13:23 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
17 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.