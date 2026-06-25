China targeting half of power from non-fossil sources by 2030

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China is aiming for half of its electricity to come from non-fossil sources by 2030, up from a 42.3 percent target for 2025, according to a five-year plan for the energy sector released on Thursday.
Here are other key points from the plan:
* China is aiming for wind and solar to exceed 50 percent of installed capacity by 2030, up from about 47 percent at end-2025.
* Both the world's largest builder of renewable energy and the biggest carbon emitter, China set a binding goal to cut power-sector carbon emissions intensity by more than 10 percent over the five-year period. Carbon intensity measures emissions per unit of output.
* China aims to expand non-pumped hydro energy storage to 300 gigawatts by 2030, up from a previously targeted 180 GW by 2027.
* The plan calls for renewable hydrogen output of 2 million metric tons a year by 2030, versus a prior target of 100,000 to 200,000 tons a year by 2025.
* It reiterated a goal for coal consumption to peak by 2030 but gives no level.
* "Space-based power stations" are flagged as a future innovation area, potentially linked to supplying power for China's planned space-based data centres for AI over the next five years.
Reuters