China targeting half of power from non-fossil sources by 2030

China is aiming for half of its electricity to come from non-fossil sources by 2030, up from a 42.3 percent target for 2025, according to a five-year plan for the energy sector released on Thursday.

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Here are other key points from the plan:

* China is aiming for wind and solar to exceed 50 percent of installed capacity by 2030, up from about 47 percent at end-2025.

* Both the world's largest builder of renewable energy and the biggest carbon emitter, China set a binding goal to cut power-sector carbon emissions intensity by more than 10 percent over the five-year period. Carbon intensity measures emissions per unit of output.

* China aims to expand non-pumped hydro energy storage to 300 gigawatts by 2030, up from a previously targeted 180 GW by 2027.

* The plan calls for renewable hydrogen output of 2 million metric tons a year by 2030, versus a prior target of 100,000 to 200,000 tons a year by 2025.

* It reiterated a goal for coal consumption to peak by 2030 but gives no level.

* "Space-based power stations" are flagged as a future innovation area, potentially linked to supplying power for China's planned space-based data centres for AI over the next five years.

Reuters