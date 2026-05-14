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ESG

Towngas Jiangsu project first adopts EnerVenue's latest AMC energy storage technology

ESG
42 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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An electric bus charging station in Jiangsu Province has adopted cutting-edge energy storage technology.
An electric bus charging station in Jiangsu Province has adopted cutting-edge energy storage technology.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003), also known as Towngas, and the energy infrastructure firm EnerVenue have jointly announced the official commissioning of a pilot project for the fourth-generation Aqueous Metal Cell (AMC) energy storage technology in Jintan, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, marking the world's first real-world deployment of this technology.

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The AMC adopted in the Towngas-invested project features durability, stability, and safety, with a lifespan at least five times that of lithium-ion batteries, and can operate normally in extreme temperatures. 

This technology, provided by EnerVenue - which is backed by Hong Kong tycoon Peter Lee Ka-kit - has been officially deployed at an electric bus charging station equipped with a solar power generation system in Jintan District.

The bus charging station, operated by Towngas Smart Energy Company (1083), features the modular Energy Rack that is equipped with 50 AMCs, delivering a total storage capacity of 150kWh. 

EnerVenue's custom modular Energy Rack can operate stably in harsh temperature environments.
EnerVenue's custom modular Energy Rack can operate stably in harsh temperature environments.

The energy storage system performs continuous 2- to 4-hour charge and discharge cycles daily for the bus charging station. Combined with a solar power generation system, it not only effectively reduces energy costs but also demonstrates exceptional performance in its overall operation.

Furthermore, the cells do not contain lithium materials or toxic electrolytes, and they can be easily recycled at the end of their lifecycle, offering the advantages of being environmentally friendly and having low maintenance costs.

Peter Wong Wai-yee, managing director of Towngas, said: “Long-life grid-scale storage equipment that is safe, reliable, and durable is essential to maximising the cost-effectiveness and widespread deployment of renewables. EnerVenue's technology can play a key role in this.”

TowngasEnerVenueAqueous Metal Cellenergy storage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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