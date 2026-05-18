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ESG

HK workers report low workplace happiness, AIA survey finds

ESG
1 hour ago
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Amelie Shen
Amelie Shen

Hong Kong workers rated their workplace happiness at a low average of 65 out of 100, with junior employees found to be less happy at work, a survey by AIA Hong Kong found.

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Nearly eight in 10 respondents reported feeling "emotionally exhausted", "overly tired" or "significantly demotivated at work" over the past month.

"Heavy workload and long working hours" and "poor work‑life balance" were generally cited as the leading causes of fatigue or depression.

Furthermore, almost one in five employees  took sick leave in the past year due to mental or emotional health issues. 

Among them, about 70 percent said fear of misunderstanding or stigma discouraged them from seeking help. 

About 35 percent delayed or avoided counselling or therapy due to perceived cost barriers. 

As a result, nearly 70 percent agreed that psychotherapy or consultations should be included in company medical coverage or employee benefits.

In response, AIA Hong Kong has partnered with digital healthcare company WhiteCoat to launch MindAid, an innovative online mental wellness platform designed for AIA's designated group insurance members in Hong Kong. 

Amelie Shen, chief corporate solutions officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, explained that the company aims to address these challenges "through a discreet, digital platform that aligns with modern communication habits", as emotional needs are often overlooked in fast-paced working environments.

This inaugural AIA Survey of Hong Kong Workplace Wellbeing was conducted by independent market research consultancy YouGov between February 5 and 11 among 804 adults aged 18 or above, with results weighted according to the distribution of Hong Kong's working population.

 

Effie Zhang

AIA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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