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ESG

Sino ranks in the top 1% of China's real estate developers for ESG performance

ESG
1 hour ago
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Sino Land (0083) has been recognised as a ‘Top 1% S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment Score (China)’ company in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (China Edition), and also been included as a constituent of the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index for the second consecutive year, underscoring international recognition of the group’s efforts and leadership in sustainability. 

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The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (China Edition) acknowledges Chinese companies that demonstrate sustainability excellence in their respective industries and evaluates nearly 1,800 companies this year, of which around 190 were selected for inclusion in the Yearbook. Sino Land is the only company in the Real Estate Management & Development industry to be rated among the top 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index is also one of the market’s leading sustainability indices, assessing companies based on long‑term economic, environmental and social criteria. The index comprises the top 10 percent of sustainability performers among the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. 

These recognitions reflect the company's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability principles into its business strategy and daily operations, as well as its continued and measurable progress across key sustainability areas, according to Sino.

“We are grateful for this recognition under S&P Global’s rigorous assessment framework, particularly as one of the top 1 percent companies in the Chinese mainland’s Real Estate Management & Development industry,” said Daryl Ng Win-kong, Chairman of Sino Group and Chairman of the Group’s ESG Steering Committee. 

“It encourages us to continue strengthening our sustainability efforts in line with international standards,” Ng added.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to learn with humility and work collaboratively with our stakeholders to uphold our corporate culture and core values as we make steady progress on our sustainability journey,” he said.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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