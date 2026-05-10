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Towngas expands green methanol capacity with new Foshan plant

ESG
1 hour ago
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Green methanol produced by VENEX is delivered via bunkering vessel to a container ship berthed at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Towngas.
Green methanol produced by VENEX is delivered via bunkering vessel to a container ship berthed at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Towngas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003), also known as Towngas, said on Sunday that its joint venture, VENEX, a green methanol producer, will set up a new production base in Datang Town, Sanshui District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, with the first phase scheduled for commissioning in 2028.

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The new plant is expected to reach an annual capacity of 200,000 tonnes. Together with Towngas's existing base in Inner Mongolia, the company’s total annual green methanol production capacity will reach 500,000 tonnes, providing a stable supply chain to support Hong Kong’s development as an international green maritime fuel bunkering hub.

VENEX’s Inner Mongolia production base uses proprietary technology to convert waste tyres and agricultural residues into low-carbon green methanol. Towngas.
VENEX’s Inner Mongolia production base uses proprietary technology to convert waste tyres and agricultural residues into low-carbon green methanol. Towngas.

The Foshan facility is located in the Foshan (Sanshui) New Materials Industrial Park, covering approximately 311 mu (about 21 hectares), the company said.

Adopting advanced biomass gasification technology, the project uses sugar cane bagasse and wood processing waste – both widely available in South China – as feedstocks, and the green methanol is produced through four core processes: raw material pre-treatment, biomass gasification, syngas conditioning, and methanol synthesis, it added.

Sham Man-fai, chief operating officer – Green Fuels & Chemicals at Towngas, noted that green methanol, as the first commercially viable green alternative fuel, is poised to benefit from global and Hong Kong efforts to develop green shipping hubs. 

“As an energy company, we seek to explore our positioning and direction in the low-carbon transition, supporting the sustainable development of the industry through practical business operations,” he added.

Earlier this year, Towngas, alongside government departments and shipping industry representatives, witnessed Hong Kong’s first green methanol bunkering with simultaneous cargo handling. Towngas.
Earlier this year, Towngas, alongside government departments and shipping industry representatives, witnessed Hong Kong’s first green methanol bunkering with simultaneous cargo handling. Towngas.
The Hong Kong and China Gas CompanyTowngasVENEXgreen methanol

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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