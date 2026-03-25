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ENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Yen to direct, star in John Wick spin-off, seeks Hong Kong filming

ENTERTAINMENT
32 mins ago
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Director and action star Donnie Yen Chi-tan is set to direct and star in a spin-off from the John Wick franchise, in what would mark the first time a Chinese actor takes on both roles in a major Hollywood production.

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According to foreign media reports, the film, centered on Yen’s blind assassin Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to begin production next month.

Yen said the character’s inner conflict is central to his appeal, describing Caine as a figure shaped by consequences yet driven by love, duty and sacrifice. He added that the film aims to retain the essence of the John Wick series while introducing greater emotional depth and a distinct visual style.

The yet-untitled project will follow events after John Wick: Chapter 4, in which Caine breaks free from the assassin underworld. Rina Sawayama is set to reprise her role as Akira, setting up a revenge arc tied to her father’s death. The screenplay is by Mattson Tomlin and Michael McGrale.

Yen is expected to travel to Europe for filming and return to Hong Kong in late June for location shoots.

Speaking at an earlier event, Yen said the production will primarily take place in Europe, but he is seeking to film part of the project in Hong Kong to reflect the character’s origins. He added that several locations have been scouted and that the Hong Kong government has expressed support.

He said he hopes the project will showcase the efficiency and professionalism of the city’s film industry to international studios.

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