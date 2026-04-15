HK singer Yan Ng Yat-yin gives netizen false alarm with “funeral arrangement” caption in black-and-white photo

Hong Kong singer Yan Ng Yat-yin moved to the UK with her family in 2024 and have frequently shared glimpses of their lives on social media. She posted a black-and-white photo of herself and her husband on Instagram Tuesday, mentioning "making arrangements for funerals," causing panic among netizens.

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She shared several photos on Instagram, the first of which was a black-and-white photo of her and her husband Barry. The scene should have been warm, but the black and white tones added a sense of heaviness.

Ng expressed that her trip to Portugal allowed her to enjoy some rare time alone with her husband: "No kids crying or screaming, but also missing that adorable laughter! That's just how parents are."

wrote, "My husband and I really talk about everything. We even discussed our final arrangements when boarding the plane." She added, "Speaking of which, what should we do if something unexpected happens to one of us?" She then added in a lighthearted tone, "My husband really can't die at this moment, I still have three kids," and jokingly asked, "Why are we talking about such funny things on a trip?"

Ng's post, with the words "final arrangements" and a black-and-white photo, startled many netizens, who flooded the post with comments such as, "Black and white photos are so scary!", "You scared me to death!", and "What?! Why did you have to make such a black and white photo?"



