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EDUCATION

Lingnan University president Joe Qin named to 2026 Process Automation Hall of Fame

EDUCATION
3 hours ago
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President of Lingnan University Joe Qin Sizhao, who is also the Wai Kee Kau chair professor of Data Science at the university, has been inducted into the 2026 Process Automation Hall of Fame by leading industry publication Control Global.

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He is the only scholar in the city to receive the honor, which recognizes his significant contributions to industrial data analytics, process control, and automation.

Control Global highlighted Qin’s unique interdisciplinary background, spanning electrical engineering, control theory, and chemical engineering. He has published extensively in fields such as process monitoring and machine learning.

In response to the accolade, Qin remarked that the award is a prompt to share his experiences and encourage younger generations, urging young engineers to focus on long-term goals rather than short-term rewards.

The Hall of Fame, established in 2001, honors global leaders in process automation. This year’s other inductees are Prof Manfred Morari of the University of Pennsylvania and Prof Peter Morgan, a longtime process engineer with Syncrude Canada.

Joe QinLingnan UniversityProcess AutomationHall of Fame

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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