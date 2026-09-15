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Chinese police arrest man after Guangzhou knifing incident, no deaths reported

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou, China October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou, China October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have arrested a knife-wielding man who injured people outside a restaurant, the government said late Monday.

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Here are the details:

  • Guangzhou police said in a statement that late afternoon Monday, they received a call from the public reporting that a man was wielding a knife and injuring people at the entrance of a hotpot restaurant in the city's Panyu district.

  • Police officers quickly arrived at the scene to handle the situation, with the victims sent to hospital, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

  • Police have arrested a 35-year-old man with the family name Li.

  • China has seen a series of knife attacks in recent years, including in 2024 when a former student went on a stabbing rampage at a vocational college in eastern China, killing eight people and injuring 17.

Reuters

Chinese policeGuangzhouknifingincident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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