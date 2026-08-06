Zhejiang 'troubled teens' academy under investigation over abuse claims

A residential academy in eastern China that claims to reform troubled teenagers through traditional Chinese culture is under official investigation over allegations of physically abusing students.

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The case came to light after a 16-year-old girl identified only as Lin pre-recorded a video, fearing that her parents would send her back to the academy. “If I get caught and you can’t reach me, please call the police to get me out,” she said in the video, which later circulated among her friends.

She fled her home on July 10 after her parents repeatedly told her they would enrol her in the academy’s summer camp.

The "Rushi Academy", located in Xinchang county in Zhejiang province, covers more than 800 mu (about 53 hectares) and advertises itself as a centre for traditional Six Arts education — rites, music, archery, charioteering, calligraphy and mathematics. It charges parents up to 120,000 yuan (about HK$139,000) per year.

The academy also runs a residential program known as “Muduo Academy” for teenagers struggling with issues such as school refusal, depression and internet addiction.

According to mainland media, Lin was first sent to academy in October 2024 at the age of 14 after her parents said she had become rebellious.

Once inside, staff confiscated her phone and ID card, cutting off all contact with the outside world.

Lin said she was beaten with a wooden ruler until both arms “turned black and purple” after refusing to admit to a rule violation she said she had not committed.

She also said she witnessed her roommate being slapped more than a dozen times.

Multiple former students said they had been slapped or beaten by the academy's founder, Lai Zeming, who previously ran a pyramid scheme and was convicted of illegal business operations, mainland media reported.

Lai, who publicly uses the name Ru Ping, reportedly justified the violence, telling students: “You have encountered a rare traditional ‘good teacher’” and “I beat you for your own good.”

A staff member at the academy claimed the academy has more than 50 students and described it as a private tutoring program rather than a formal school, adding that teachers are not required to hold teaching qualifications.

The staff member denied arbitrary beatings but acknowledged that students with “serious behavioral problems” could be disciplined with a wooden ruler.

Some parents defended the academy’s methods, describing Lai’s slaps as “waking the child up” and insisting that “only through beating can children be properly educated.”

The Xinchang County joint investigation team said on August 5 that it had launched an investigation into the allegations and would release updates as the probe progresses, adding that any confirmed violations would be dealt with in accordance with the law.