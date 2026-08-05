Alleged old account of DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng draws online attention

An alleged old Weibo account linked to DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has attracted attention from mainland Chinese internet users, with many visiting the page after claims about its ownership circulated online.

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The account, using the username “Program Little Prince,” mainly featured landscape photography, outdoor adventures and scenery from Tibet. A post from November 2011 showed that the blogger claimed to have been stranded in a remote area for a week.

The account’s profile reads “Time flows like water, autumn leaves follow.” It had shared numerous photos of outdoor trips, particularly landscapes from Tibet, before it stopped updating in August 2014.

The account also followed pages related to quantitative trading, automated trading and Zhejiang University clubs and forums, which some netizens said matched Liang’s background.

In a post dated November 7, 2011, the blogger wrote: “I was trapped in a no-man’s-land for a week. Fortunately, I made it out. But my Fiat car did not. It will remain forever in that endless alpine grassland. That’s the end.”

The post, written more than a decade ago, has since become a place for online users to leave comments, with some joking that “the world timeline was almost changed.”

Liang, a Guangdong native, graduated from Zhejiang University and co-founded quantitative investment firm High-Flyer before launching DeepSeek in 2023. The company gained global attention with its open-source artificial intelligence models, while Liang has remained largely out of the public eye.