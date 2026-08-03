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CHINA

Hometown of Chinese Fields Medalist becomes an unexpected tourist hotspot as crowds flock to celebrate her historic win

CHINA
1 hour ago
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(File Photo from Xinhua/Wang Hong)
(File Photo from Xinhua/Wang Hong)

The rural hometown of renowned Chinese mathematician Wang Hong has been transformed into a bustling tourist attraction following her historic Fields Medal victory on July 23. 

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Enthusiastic crowds have been flocking to the remote village in Guangxi to celebrate her achievement alongside co-winner Deng Yu, bringing unexpected foot traffic and impromptu businesses to the normally quiet neighborhood.

Wang's childhood residence is located in Ludiqiao, a small settlement within Bao'an Village in Guilin's Pingle County. 

The property is an older two-story dwelling featuring a tile roof and whitewashed earthen walls. 

Although the mathematician and her relatives have not lived in the house for several years and the main gates remain firmly locked, the site has drawn steady streams of visitors. 

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of people checking in at the location, with many parents bringing their children to seek inspiration and perhaps absorb some good fortune from the academic star's roots. 

Some enthusiastic tourists have even been spotted posing for photographs while holding copies of a local newspaper that featured a prominent report on her mathematical breakthroughs.

The sudden surge in popularity has prompted quick adjustments from the local community. 

Enterprising street vendors have set up temporary stalls near the deserted house to sell snacks and beverages to the visiting crowds. 

To accommodate the basic needs of the growing number of sightseers, villagers even constructed a makeshift public restroom. 

Local government officials noted that while the small village was never intended to be a tourist destination, the recent international recognition of its native daughter has been drawing an average of over one hundred visitors to the area every single day.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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