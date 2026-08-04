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CHINA

China issues mandatory safety requirements for autonomous vehicles

CHINA
1 hour ago
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China has issued mandatory safety requirements for vehicles equipped with conditional or highly automated driving systems, the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday.

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Under the new rules, set to take effect on July 1, 2027, an automated driving system must achieve a level of safety at least equivalent to that of a qualified and attentive human driver performing the driving task. The system must also not pose unreasonable safety risks to vehicle occupants or other road users, according to a ministry statement.

The standard excludes automated parking systems and applies to vehicles equipped with Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving systems. Level 3 systems require a human driver to remain available to take over when requested, while Level 4 systems can perform all driving tasks without human intervention within specified operating conditions or designated areas.

autonomous vehiclesChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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